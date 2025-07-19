The All Blacks score a late try to secure a 29-19 win over France in the 3rd test

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Replacement hooker Brodie McAlister scored a 76th-minute try on test debut to seal New Zealand’s…

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Replacement hooker Brodie McAlister scored a 76th-minute try on test debut to seal New Zealand’s 29-19 win over France, completing a series sweep 3-0.

The All Blacks rallied from 19-8 down in the first half, taking the lead for the first time in the 59th minute and holding on with 12 unanswered points in the second spell.

A try to center Anton Lienert-Brown three minutes after the halftime siren was crucial to the All Blacks’ comeback win, allowing them to go to halftime only two points behind at 19-17.

The All Blacks then played mostly in France’s territory in the last quarter to close out the match by adding 12 unanswered points.

Scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec scored a try among 16 points as France established its 19-8 lead by the 36th minute. He converted his own try and kicked a penalty for France to lead 10-0 after 19 minutes.

He then added two more penalties while France’s only other points came from a dropped goal by flyhalf Antoine Hastoy.

New Zealand scored a 22nd minute try through winger Will Jordan to stay in the match, then crucially scored again in the dying moments of the first half to set up a thrilling second spell.

Hastoy missed a dropped goal and Le Garrec a penalty attempt early in the second half before New Zealand gained its first lead with a try to backrower Du’Plessis Kirifi to start the last quarter.

Winger Emilien Gailleton was forced out in the corner in Jordie Barrett’s tackle in the 61st minute, preventing France immediately regaining the lead.

McAlister’s try made the game safe. Center Barrett broke through the French line with a fend and McAlister was at his hip to take the ball, dive and slide over the line.

The try denied a brave French team that tested New Zealand to its limits. France named its strongest lineout of the series while New Zealand made 10 changes to its starting lineup from the second test.

“The French really turned up tonight,” All Blacks captain Ardie Savea said. “I’m proud of the boys really sticking it out in the first half and in the second half we really brought it home.”

The All Blacks looked good in the short periods in the first half in which they were able to lift the tempo of the match and they created opportunities from kicks into an unguarded French backfield, one of which led to Jordan’s try.

But France was able to disrupt New Zealand at the breakdown and won numerous turnovers from the All Blacks lineout.

France’s goalline defense was superb and New Zealand players were held up over the line on four occasions. The French were also outstanding in the collision area, causing frequent handling errors which disrupted the All Blacks’ continuity.

A fan released a cockerel, the symbol of French rugby, onto the field during the second half as a tribute to the touring team.

