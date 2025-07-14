Tempers flare in England-India test series but captains downplay tensions

LONDON (AP) — Captains Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill downplayed the tensions between their England and India teams and regarded…

LONDON (AP) — Captains Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill downplayed the tensions between their England and India teams and regarded them as a normal part of big series.

Their five-match series became spiky in the third test at Lord’s, where England barely won by 22 runs on Monday.

India was angry with England’s time-wasting tactic at the end of Saturday’s play, India bowler Mohammed Siraj had an altercation with England batter Ben Duckett on Sunday, and on the final day Monday an accidental mid-pitch collision between Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse flared more tempers.

The incidents darkened the banter on both sides, especially between the bowlers and their victims but Stokes and Gill didn’t have a problem with any of it.

“It makes for an even more exciting test series,” Gill told the BBC. “When you’re in the heat of the moment there’s so many emotions involved.

“Both teams are competitive and you’re playing to win. There is going to be moments where there is going to be a bit of heat.”

Stokes agreed wholeheartedly.

“I think a bit of niggle out in the middle gets over-egged from people watching. A massive series, emotions are going,” he said.

“All 22 (players) are playing for their country. I don’t think anyone in the India dressing room or England dressing room is going to be complaining about what was said.

“We are out there putting our bodies on the line. It was always going to happen eventually. I’m all for it. I don’t think it went over the line whatsoever. It adds to the theatre.”

Siraj celebrated dismissing Duckett on Sunday by yelling in his face and bumping shoulders. On Monday, he was fined 15% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council and handed one demerit point. Four demerit points in a 24-month period could lead to a suspension. Siraj has two.

Siraj came to the crease on Monday to booing and was the last man out in an unlucky fashion. But while he agonized at the crease, some England players, including Joe Root, congratulated him on his effort.

“There is always admiration at the end because both teams try everything they can to win the test match,” Gill said.

Teammate Washington Sundar welcomed the passion shown by both teams, and said it was natural.

“I would say the aggression is always inside of us in both dressing rooms,” Sundar said.

“It definitely does (fuel energy). I mean, it’s a sport and everyone is quite aggressive and quite intense in their own ways. I mean, no matter the sport, if you’re an athlete, it’s a common factor, I’d say.”

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick believed it will draw more eyeballs to the series.

“It’s a big series,” he told the BBC. “It’s understandable at times that tempers are going to get to boiling point, and things will be said, and things happen amongst the two teams. We’re comfortable with it. We give as much as we get. Those moments that happen, and people pick up on TV, it just adds for more people to come back and view the game.”

