Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage promises a positive response after hosts lose Euro 2025 opener

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Pia Sundhage’s biggest challenge just got bigger.

The Switzerland coach was left despondent Wednesday after watching her team dominate against Norway then lose 2-1 in its opening match at the Women’s European Championship.

Ada Hegerberg led Norway’s revival, cancelling Nadine Riesen’s opener by equalizing four minutes before she forced an own goal from Julia Stierli. A missed penalty wasn’t even a setback for Hegerberg as her team claimed three competition points and left the hosts with none in Group A.

For Sundhage, the disappointment of defeat sat deep after her team had done so much right in front of a near-capacity crowd at St. Jakob-Park, where the vast majority were Swiss fans who were anything but neutral.

The scene had apparently been set for a triumphant start for the home team, but it wasn’t to be.

“There are so many things happening behind the scenes, high performance coaches, medical staff, social things and so on, individual talks. And we felt prepared today,” Sundhage said. “That’s why I’m a little bit … It could have been such a big difference if we had tied the game, which we had a chance to do.”

Géraldine Reuteler rattled the crossbar with a shot in the first half. Then she conceded the penalty in the second. Switzerland might have had a penalty too if VAR hadn’t intervened and found an offside call.

Switzerland next faces Iceland, which lost its opening game 1-0 to Finland.

“Tomorrow we’re going to work again and bring out the best performance in the team and give Iceland a tough game,” Sundhage said. “I can promise you that.”

Even during her post-game news conference, the two-time Olympic title-winning coach was reflecting on the positive changes she has seen since taking the Switzerland job a year ago.

“I’ve never seen that kind of locker room previously,” she said of her players’ readiness for their opening game. “Before we left the hotel and so on, step by step. And the best part is it’s different players. They use their voice.”

Sundhage said she told her players to use their words, their language and even their body language to express themselves after the defeat.

“Because we still have a chance to play the quarterfinals. And we start with Iceland, and if we play a good game, then we put ourselves in a good spot as well,” she said. “So, be responsible for what you’re saying, what you do, and how you behave, because that will be the best thing for the Swiss national team and the Swiss people.”

