Sundhage anticipates ‘fantastic future’ for women’s soccer in Switzerland on eve of Euro 2025

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage says the country has a “fantastic future” in women’s soccer thanks to several young players hoping to make their mark at the European Championship.

The 18-year-old Barcelona forward Sydney Schertenleib is arguably the best known, but there are others as well.

Fellow forward Iman Beney was signed by Manchester City last month, and midfielder Noemi Ivelj’s performances for Zurich Grasshoppers prompted Eintracht Frankfurt to sign her for the Bundesliga. Both players are only 18.

Forward Leila Wandeler, 19, was a surprise call-up by Sundhage after making her breakthrough at Lyon last season.

“Switzerland has a fantastic future,” Sundhage said Tuesday on the eve of the team’s Euro 2025 opener against Norway. “If you look at those players … the future is really great. Now we’re just in the mix, so the younger players probably lean a little bit to the experienced players. Both the young players and the most experienced players are important to make that winning mix sauce.”

Swedish coach Sundhage, now 65, can herself draw on a wealth of experience to get the best from both sets of players as Switzerland looks for just its second tournament win. Switzerland defeated Iceland 2-1 at Euro 2017 and otherwise drew two games and lost three in its previous appearances.

Asked why, after successful stints in charge of the United States and Sweden, she decided to take charge of a “smaller team” when she took the Switzerland job last year, Sundhage replied it was because of the thrill of preparing the team for Euro 2025.

“Playing the European Championship is something special,” she said. “It’s so much more than a football game. Because everything we’ve done and the federation have done up to now, using fantastic role models, it’s a part of the women’s football. And we haven’t even played a game yet.”

