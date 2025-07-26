Sun face the Valkyries on 4-game slide

Golden State Valkyries (11-12, 6-8 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (3-20, 2-7 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Golden State Valkyries (11-12, 6-8 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (3-20, 2-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun heads into the matchup against Golden State Valkyries as losers of four in a row.

The Sun are 2-9 on their home court. Connecticut has a 1-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Valkyries are 3-8 on the road. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference with 18.5 assists per game led by Veronica Burton averaging 5.3.

Connecticut is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Golden State allows to opponents. Golden State’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Connecticut has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Valkyries won the last matchup 87-63 on June 23, with Kayla Thornton scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Sun. Bria Hartley is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Burton is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 1-9, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.7 points per game.

Valkyries: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.