Storm beat Liberty 79-70 with dominant third quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 16 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 15 to help the Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty 79-70 on Sunday.

The Storm (12-7) trailed by three at the half before outscoring New York 22-6 in the third quarter. They held the Liberty to just 2-for-18 shooting from the field in the period, including New York (12-6) missing its first 10 shots.

Meanwhile, Skylar Diggins, Ogwumike and Williams were converting on the other end. Dominique Malonga, the No. 2 pick in the draft, took over at the end of the quarter. She didn’t play in the first half, but made the most of her minutes in the second.

The 6-foot-6 French forward had 11 points and eight rebounds in just 10 minutes. She also altered a few of Breanna Stewart’s shots on the defensive end. Stewart finished with just eight points, the first time she hadn’t reached double digits since the opening game of the 2024 season.

ACES 86, SUN 68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points and had four blocks, Chelsea Gray moved into sixth on the WNBA’s career assist list and Las Vegas beat Connecticut to extend its franchise-record losing streak to 10 games.

Dana Evans scored a season-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Jackie Young had 14 points and six assists, and NaLyssa Smith added 11 points and 10 rebounds — her first double double of the season — for the Aces.

Gray sent a left-handed pass to Wilson in the post for a layup to surpass Becky Hammon (1,708) — the current Aces coach — for sixth on the WNBA’s assists list. Gray finished with eight assists to go with six points and has 1,710 assists in her career.

Las Vegas (9-9) has won seven in a row against the Sun.

Evans made a tiebreaking layup that sparked a 13-2 run that gave the Aces a 29-18 lead when Young converted a three-point play with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Las Vegas took a 43-28 lead into the intermission and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Aneesah Morrow led Connecticut (2-16) with 12 points, Tina Charles scored 11 and Saniya Rivers 10.

LYNX 80, SKY 75

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Williams tied her season high with 25 points, Napheesa Collier scored 21 and Minnesota beat Chicago.

Minnesota (17-2) set a franchise record with 11 consecutive home wins to start a season. The Lynx won 10 in a row at home on their way to the 2013 WNBA title.

Collier made 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and has made a franchise-record 45 consecutive foul shots. Lindsay Whalen previously held the single-season record of 41 straight free throws while Candice Wiggins made 44 in a row to close the 2009 season and open 2010.

Angel Reese had her 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for Chicago (5-12).

Kayla McBride made a running floater as the shot clock expired to give the Lynx a 76-70 lead with 27 seconds to play. Rachel Banham hit a 3-pointer that made it 77-75 with 17 seconds left, McBride made 1 of 2 from the free throw line and Alanna Smith blocked a potential tying 3-point shot by Banham with 9.1 seconds left.

Banham hit six 3s and scored 20 points, both season highs, for the Sky and Elizabeth Williams had 12 points. Ariel Atkins and Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 apiece.

