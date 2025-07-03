Stafford McDowall named to captain Scotland against the New Zealand Maori

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Center Stafford McDowall will captain Scotland in Saturday’s match against the New Zealand Maori in…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Center Stafford McDowall will captain Scotland in Saturday’s match against the New Zealand Maori in Whangarei, New Zealand, the first match of Scotland’s Pacific tour.

McDowall played in all of Scotland’s matches in the last Six Nations tournament in place of the injured Sione Tuipulotu.

Scrumhalf George Horne and backrower Josh Horne have been named as vice-captains. Horne is the most-capped player in the Scotland lineup with 35 caps.

McDowall will combine in midfield with Rory Hutchinson who was named in coach Gregor Townsend’s squad in the absence of Matt Curry.

Fullback Ollie Smith will play his first match for Scotland since the 2023 World Cup. Backrower Alexander Masibaka and New Zealand-born flyhalf Fergus Burke have been named on the bench to make their first appearances for Scotland.

The match is not an official test.

Maori coach Ross Filipo has made a handful of changes to the side which beat a Japan XV 50-23 in Tokyo last weekend.

Crusaders lock Antonio Shalfoon will make his Maoris debut at lock while Chiefs center Daniel Rona joins the starting lineup at center. Blues back Corey Evans has been named on the bench.

Scotland will play Fiji in Suva on July 12.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.