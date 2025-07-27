St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres play in game 4 of series

San Diego Padres (56-49, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-52, fourth in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (56-49, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-52, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (2-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -132, Padres +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the San Diego Padres.

St. Louis has a 31-21 record at home and a 54-52 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 41-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego is 56-49 overall and 25-31 in road games. The Padres have a 37-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 14 home runs while slugging .455. Masyn Winn is 14 for 38 with two doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 RBIs while hitting .266 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 13 for 40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres: 4-6, .258 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

