Sri Lanka wins toss and opts to bat first against Bangladesh in ODI series decider

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and deciding one-day international on Tuesday.

Bangladesh rung in one change, bringing in fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was doubtful for the series decider due to a quad strain, passed a late fitness test.

The home team named an unchanged side, keeping faith in its spin trio of Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

Bangladesh tied the series 1-1 on spin-friendly pitches in Colombo with a 16-run win in the second ODI after losing the first by 67 runs.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

