Springboks crush Georgia with nine tries in final test before Rugby Championship

MBOMBELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa outmuscled and overwhelmed Georgia 55-10 on Saturday in its last match before its Rugby Championship title defense.

South Africa gave its three starting front-rowers their test debuts and two of them, loosehead Boan Venter and hooker Marnus van der Merwe, scored the first two of the team’s nine tries.

Captain Siya Kolisi overcame various niggles to finally play his first test of the year and had to have a head injury check in the second minute. But he returned and played the whole match.

Kolisi is certain to lead the Springboks in the Rugby Championship opener against Australia in four weeks at Ellis Park.

The Georgians are not lightweights and showed off their heft and expertise with a rolling maul try for hooker Vano Karkadze in the third minute. But they had only a couple more try chances and were overturned by South Africa.

The Springboks debuted seven players this month while also beating visitor Italy 42-24 and 45-0, but coach Rassie Erasmus said the experimenting was over.

“This was a series where we wanted to experiment a little bit so getting the scorelines we did is pretty satisfying, Erasmus said. ”But the Rugby Championship is definitely a step up.”

The Springboks look well in control by halftime at 22-10.

Marnus van der Merwe scored two tries from lineout drives, and Venter from multiple phases. The fourth try of the half saw scrumhalf Grant Williams, riding his pack’s dominance, split the defense and four passes later center Canan Moodie crashed over beside the right corner flag.

As the Georgians flagged from the pummelling up front, the Springboks went wider in the second half and wing Edwill van der Merwe, no relation to Marnus, also scored two tries.

Replacement back Damian Willemse punched through from scrum ball and, in the last couple of minutes, a couple of RG Snyman half breaks and offloads led to tries by backs Kurt-Lee Arendse and Handre Pollard.

