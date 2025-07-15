Springbok forward Jasper Wiese’s headbutt leads to four-match suspension

MBOMBELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa back-rower Jasper Wiese’s headbutt cost him a four-match suspension on Tuesday. Wiese deliberately…

MBOMBELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa back-rower Jasper Wiese’s headbutt cost him a four-match suspension on Tuesday.

Wiese deliberately knocked heads with Italy prop Danilo Fischetti on Saturday and was sent off with nearly an hour remaining. The Springboks still won 45-0.

Wiese will miss the Springboks’ game against Georgia in Mbombela this Saturday and the first three rounds of the Rugby Championship in August and September.

They involve two home games against Australia and a test in New Zealand.

At his disciplinary hearing, Wiese accepted he committed foul play but not a red card offense. The panel disagreed.

Wiese’s first international red card meant he missed a chance to play with his younger brother Cobus, who made his Springboks test debut against Italy in the second half.

