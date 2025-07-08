Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Carlton
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Caen, France
6 a.m. (Thursday)
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, Bayeux / Vire Normandie, France
GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Baltimore
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, Quarterfinal
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Forge at Montreal, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
10 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Valour at Vancouver, Quarterfinal – Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: England vs. Netherlands, Group D, Zurich, Switzerland
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: France vs. Wales, Group D, Gallen, Switzerland
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Newport-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Golden State at Indiana
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.