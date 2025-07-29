Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 30

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, July 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Western
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Parramatta
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — The Sussex Stakes: From Goodwood Racecourse, West Sussex, England
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati (7:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Texas at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Liverpool FC at Yokohama F. Marinos
8 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Hartford Athletic
FS1 — League Cup Group Stage: Pumas UNAM at Orlando City, Phase One
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix at Orange County
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — League Cup Group Stage: Atletico San Luis at Portland, Phase One
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Minnesota
