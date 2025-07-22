Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 23 BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. FS1 — The Basketball…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 23

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Stars of Storrs (UCONN) vs. We Are D3, Round of 16, Syracuse, N.Y.

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Sideline Cancer vs. LA Ignite, Round of 16, Louisville, Ky.

CYCLING

7 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Bollene / Valence, France

6 a.m. (Thursday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze, France

GOLF

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Washington (12:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Houston at Arizona (3:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. AC Milan, Singapore

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: Germany vs. Spain, Semifinal, Zurich, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Talons, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix

