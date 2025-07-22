Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 23

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 23
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Stars of Storrs (UCONN) vs. We Are D3, Round of 16, Syracuse, N.Y.
9 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Sideline Cancer vs. LA Ignite, Round of 16, Louisville, Ky.
CYCLING
7 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Bollene / Valence, France
6 a.m. (Thursday)
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze, France
GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Washington (12:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Houston at Arizona (3:40 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. AC Milan, Singapore
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: Germany vs. Spain, Semifinal, Zurich, Switzerland
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Talons, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.