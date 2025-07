Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, July 8 MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m. TBS — L.A. Dodgers…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 8

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

TRUTV — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah

10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. San Antonio, Sacramento, Calif.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze vs. Bandits AND Volts vs. Talons, Rosemont, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense vs. Chelsea, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense vs. Chelsea, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Atletico Ottawa at York United, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Vancouver at Cavalry, Quarterfinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group C, Basel, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Poland vs. Sweden, Group C, Lucerne, Switzerland

8 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Chicago at Minnesota, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at New York

_____

