Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 29

Tuesday, July 29

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore (12:35 p.m.)

7 p.m.

TBS — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

TRUTV — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Miami at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Cavalry FC at Valour FC

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Pachuca at San Diego FC, Phase One

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: Brazil vs. Uruguay, Semifinal, Quito, Ecuador

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

