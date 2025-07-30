Sports on TV for Thursday, July 31

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Western
5:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Best Virginia vs. Eberlein Drive, Semifinal, Charleston, W.V.
8 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Aftershocks vs. We Are D3, Semifinal, Wichita, Kan.
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Cincinnati (7:10 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: L.A. Chargers vs. Detroit, Canton, Ohio
PEACOCK — Preseason: L.A. Chargers vs. Detroit, Canton, Ohio
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Seattle, Phase One
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Washington
