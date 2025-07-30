Sports on TV for Thursday, July 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 31 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Western

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Best Virginia vs. Eberlein Drive, Semifinal, Charleston, W.V.

8 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Aftershocks vs. We Are D3, Semifinal, Wichita, Kan.

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Cincinnati (7:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: L.A. Chargers vs. Detroit, Canton, Ohio

PEACOCK — Preseason: L.A. Chargers vs. Detroit, Canton, Ohio

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Seattle, Phase One

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Washington

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.