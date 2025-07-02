Sports on TV for Thursday, July 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at North Melbourne

5:05 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Calgary

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Minnesota at Miami (12:10 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canterbury

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Italy, Group B, Sion, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Bern, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London (Match Point)

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Indiana

_____

