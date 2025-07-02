Sports on TV for Thursday, July 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at North Melbourne
5:05 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Calgary
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Minnesota at Miami (12:10 p.m.)
3 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canterbury
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Italy, Group B, Sion, Switzerland
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Bern, Switzerland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London (Match Point)
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Indiana
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.