Sports on TV for Thursday, July 24

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:05 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Essendon
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Calgary
CYCLING
6 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze, France
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball New England Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
1:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Central Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Northwest Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Mid-Atlantic Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
8:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball West Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Detroit (6:40 p.m.) OR Athletics at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Athletics at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Chile vs. Uruguay, Group A, Quito, Ecuador
7:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Argentina, Group A, Quito, Ecuador
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Indiana
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.