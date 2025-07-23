Sports on TV for Thursday, July 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:05 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:05 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Essendon

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Calgary

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze, France

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball New England Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

1:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Central Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Northwest Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Mid-Atlantic Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball West Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Detroit (6:40 p.m.) OR Athletics at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Athletics at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Chile vs. Uruguay, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Argentina, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Indiana

_____

