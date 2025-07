Sports on TV for Thursday, July 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Toronto at Montreal

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Auch / Hautacam, France

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Loudenvielle / Peyragudes, France

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, First Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Friday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

12:30 p.m.

NBATV — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Detroit vs. Miami, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. New York, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Memphis, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Houston vs. Portland, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Boston vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Dolphins

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: Sweden vs. England, Quarterfinal, Zurich, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Volts, Round Rock, Texas

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze vs. Talons, Salt Lake City

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Hopman Cup: Greece v. Spain; Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hopman Cup: Greece v. Spain; Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Hopman Cup: Canada v. Spain; Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, Iasi-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Hopman Cup: Canada v. Spain; Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, Iasi-WTA Quarterfinals

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.