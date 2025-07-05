Sports on TV for Sunday, July 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, July 6 AUTO RACING 9:30 a.m. FS1 — NTT IndyCar…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 6

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England (F1 Kids)

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

1 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

2 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago (AltCast)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

CYCLING

4 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, France (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — National Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Detroit at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

5 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Selection Show

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: San Antonio at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: North Carolina at Charleston

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Finland, Group A, Sion, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Iceland, Group A, Bern, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at New York

_____

