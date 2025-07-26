Sports on TV for Sunday, July 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, July 27 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 27

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Loket, Czechia

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Loket, Czechia

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Fantastic 4 London E-Prix – Round 16, London

CBSSN — FIM Junior Motocross: World Championship, Loket, Czechia

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

2 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind. (In-Season Challenge Alt-Cast)

3 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Fail Harder vs. We Are D3, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: AfterShocks vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France

2 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France (Taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (StatCast)

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Newcastle, Singapore

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: England vs. Spain, Final, Basel, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Talons vs. Bandits, Championship – Game 2, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final

Noon

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-WTA Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Los Angeles

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: TBD, Final, Lodz, Poland

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Golden State at Connecticut

3 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Minnesota

YOUTH SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-19 Boys Finals, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-19 Girls Finals, Orlando, Fla.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.