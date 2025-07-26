Sports on TV for Sunday, July 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 27
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Loket, Czechia
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Loket, Czechia
Noon
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Fantastic 4 London E-Prix – Round 16, London
CBSSN — FIM Junior Motocross: World Championship, Loket, Czechia
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
2 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind. (In-Season Challenge Alt-Cast)
3 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Fail Harder vs. We Are D3, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.
9 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: AfterShocks vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France
2 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (StatCast)
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Newcastle, Singapore
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: England vs. Spain, Final, Basel, Switzerland
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Talons vs. Bandits, Championship – Game 2, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final
Noon
TENNIS — Washington-ATP Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-WTA Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Los Angeles
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: TBD, Final, Lodz, Poland
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Golden State at Connecticut
3 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Minnesota
YOUTH SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-19 Boys Finals, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-19 Girls Finals, Orlando, Fla.
