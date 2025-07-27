Sports on TV for Monday, July 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 28 BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. FS1 — The Basketball…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 28

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Best Virginia vs. Shell Shock, Quarterfinal, West Virginia

9 p.m.

FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: Eberlein Drive vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, West Virginia

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — Conmebol Copa America: Chile vs, Paraguay, Fifth-Place Match, Quito, Ecuador

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: Argentina vs. Colombia, Semifinal, Quito, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Postseason: Bandits vs. Talons, Championship – Game 3 (If Necessary)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Dallas

_____

