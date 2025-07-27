Sports on TV for Monday, July 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 28
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Best Virginia vs. Shell Shock, Quarterfinal, West Virginia
9 p.m.
FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: Eberlein Drive vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, West Virginia
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — Conmebol Copa America: Chile vs, Paraguay, Fifth-Place Match, Quito, Ecuador
7:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: Argentina vs. Colombia, Semifinal, Quito, Ecuador
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Postseason: Bandits vs. Talons, Championship – Game 3 (If Necessary)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Dallas
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.