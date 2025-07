Sports on TV for Monday, July 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 21 BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. FS2 — The Basketball…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 21

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

8 p.m.

FS2 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

CYCLING

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, Montpellier / Mont Ventoux, France

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.) OR Athletics at Texas (8:05 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Argentina vs. Peru, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Chile vs. Ecuador, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

_____

