Sports on TV for July 5 – 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 5 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

1 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

2 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Round 23, Buchanan, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Montreal

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, France

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PLL All-Star Game: East vs. West, Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR Houston at L.A. Dodgers

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Miami, San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal, Atlanta

4 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, Quarterfinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, Quarterfinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City at Charlotte

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Wales vs. Netherlands, Group D, Lucerne, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: France vs. England, Group D, Zurich, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

6 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Indiana

Sunday, July 6

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England (F1 Kids)

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

1 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

2 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago (AltCast)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

CYCLING

4 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, France (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — National Championship Series: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets (1:40 p.m.) OR Detroit at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

5 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Selection Show

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: San Antonio at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: North Carolina at Charleston

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Finland, Group A, Sion, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Iceland, Group A, Bern, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at New York

