Sports on TV for July 28 – August 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 28
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: TBD, Fifth-Place Match, Quito, Ecuador
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Postseason: Bandits vs. Talons, Final, Game 3 (If Necessary)
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Dallas
_____
Tuesday, July 29
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore (12:35 p.m.)
7 p.m.
TBS — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
TRUTV — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Miami at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: TBD, Semifinal, Quito, Ecuador
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
_____
Wednesday, July 30
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati (7:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Texas at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix at Orange County
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Minnesota
_____
Thursday, July 31
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD
8 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: L.A. Chargers vs. Detroit, Canton, Ohio
PEACOCK — Preseason: L.A. Chargers vs. Detroit, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Washington
_____
Friday, August 1
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
7 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
6:45 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Washington
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Houston at Boston
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Seattle
_____
Saturday, August 2
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The HyVee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit, Dallas Power vs. Houston Rig Hands, LA Riot vs. DMV Trilogy, Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets, Houston
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — $1 million Whitney: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Maryland vs. California, Denver
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira (Flyweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, Bristol, Tenn.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFLN — 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: TBD, Final, Quito, Ecuador
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: San Diego at North Carolina
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Houston at Bay
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Las Vegas
_____
Sunday, August 3
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FOX — The Basketball Tournament: TBD
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — Detroit at Philadelphia (StatCast)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — NWSL: Portland at Washington
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Seattle
_____
