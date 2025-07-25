Sports on TV for July 28 – August 3

Adv26-27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 28 BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. FS1 — The…

Adv26-27

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 28

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: TBD, Fifth-Place Match, Quito, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Postseason: Bandits vs. Talons, Final, Game 3 (If Necessary)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Dallas

_____

Tuesday, July 29

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore (12:35 p.m.)

7 p.m.

TBS — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

TRUTV — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Miami at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: TBD, Semifinal, Quito, Ecuador

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

_____

Wednesday, July 30

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati (7:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Texas at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix at Orange County

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Minnesota

_____

Thursday, July 31

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD

8 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: L.A. Chargers vs. Detroit, Canton, Ohio

PEACOCK — Preseason: L.A. Chargers vs. Detroit, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Washington

_____

Friday, August 1

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

7 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Washington

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Houston at Boston

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Seattle

_____

Saturday, August 2

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The HyVee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit, Dallas Power vs. Houston Rig Hands, LA Riot vs. DMV Trilogy, Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets, Houston

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — $1 million Whitney: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Maryland vs. California, Denver

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira (Flyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, Bristol, Tenn.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America: TBD, Final, Quito, Ecuador

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: San Diego at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Houston at Bay

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, August 3

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — The Basketball Tournament: TBD

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — Detroit at Philadelphia (StatCast)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: Portland at Washington

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Seattle

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.