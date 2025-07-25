Sports on TV for July 26 – 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
2:35 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
6 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Sonoma Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: Houston Rig Hans vs. Miami 305, LA Riot vs. Detroit Amps, DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Chicago Triplets, Cincinnati
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia (Junior Middleweights), New York
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Toronto
CYCLING
6 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France
2 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France (Taped)
FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s Football Alliance 2025 National Championship: D.C. Divas vs. St. Louis Slam, Canton, Ohio
GOLF
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
10 a.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — All-America Senior Game: North Team vs. South Team, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — All-America Senior Game: North Team vs. South Team, Baltimore
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — PGF U-18 Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — PGF High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The Jim Dandy Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Denver vs. Utah, Salt Lake City
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder (Middleweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City OR LA. Dodgers at Boston
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — International Union: Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, East Melbourne, Australia
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — Newcastle at Parramatta
11:40 p.m.
FS2 — Brisbane at St. George
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
NBC — Club Friendly: Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth, East Rutherford, N.J.
5 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Cavalry FC
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Jagermeister Cup Group Stage: Westchester SC at Detroit City FC, Group D
FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF
8 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Pacific FC
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Bandits vs. Talons, Championship – Game 1, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final
10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Prague-WTA Final; Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
Noon
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-WTA Semifinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP Semifinals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: Italy vs. Poland, Semifinal, Lodz, Poland
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, Lodz, Poland
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at New York
(All times Eastern)
Sunday, July 27
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Loket, Czechia
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Loket, Czechia
Noon
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Fantastic 4 London E-Prix – Round 16, London
CBSSN — FIM Junior Motocross: World Championship, Loket, Czechia
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
2 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind. (In-Season Challenge Alt-Cast)
3 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Fail Harder vs. We Are D3, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.
9 p.m.
FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: AfterShocks vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France
2 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
10 a.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (StatCast)
RODEO
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Newcastle, Singapore
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: England vs. Spain, Final, Basel, Switzerland
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Talons vs. Bandits, Championship – Game 2, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final
Noon
TENNIS — Washington-ATP Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-WTA Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Los Angeles
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: TBD, Final, Lodz, Poland
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Golden State at Connecticut
3 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Minnesota
YOUTH SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-19 Boys Finals, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-19 Girls Finals, Orlando, Fla.
