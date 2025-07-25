Sports on TV for July 26 – 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

Saturday, July 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

2:35 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

6 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Sonoma Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: Houston Rig Hans vs. Miami 305, LA Riot vs. Detroit Amps, DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Chicago Triplets, Cincinnati

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia (Junior Middleweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Toronto

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France

2 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France (Taped)

FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s Football Alliance 2025 National Championship: D.C. Divas vs. St. Louis Slam, Canton, Ohio

GOLF

8 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

10 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

GOLF — 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — All-America Senior Game: North Team vs. South Team, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — All-America Senior Game: North Team vs. South Team, Baltimore

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — PGF U-18 Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif.

10 p.m.

ESPNU — PGF High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The Jim Dandy Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Denver vs. Utah, Salt Lake City

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder (Middleweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City OR LA. Dodgers at Boston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — International Union: Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, East Melbourne, Australia

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — Newcastle at Parramatta

11:40 p.m.

FS2 — Brisbane at St. George

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

NBC — Club Friendly: Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth, East Rutherford, N.J.

5 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Cavalry FC

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Jagermeister Cup Group Stage: Westchester SC at Detroit City FC, Group D

FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF

8 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Pacific FC

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Bandits vs. Talons, Championship – Game 1, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Prague-WTA Final; Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

Noon

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-WTA Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Semifinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: Italy vs. Poland, Semifinal, Lodz, Poland

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, Lodz, Poland

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at New York

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 27

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Loket, Czechia

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Loket, Czechia

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Fantastic 4 London E-Prix – Round 16, London

CBSSN — FIM Junior Motocross: World Championship, Loket, Czechia

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

2 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind. (In-Season Challenge Alt-Cast)

3 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: Fail Harder vs. We Are D3, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: AfterShocks vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Wichita, Kan.

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France

2 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France (Taped)

GOLF

8 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

10 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (StatCast)

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Newcastle, Singapore

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: England vs. Spain, Final, Basel, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Talons vs. Bandits, Championship – Game 2, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final

Noon

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-WTA Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Los Angeles

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: TBD, Final, Lodz, Poland

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Golden State at Connecticut

3 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Minnesota

YOUTH SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-19 Boys Finals, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-19 Girls Finals, Orlando, Fla.

