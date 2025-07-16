Sports on TV for July 21 – 27

Adv19-20
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 21
CYCLING
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, Montpellier / Mont Ventoux, France
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs OR Athletics at Texas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Argentina vs. Peru, Group A, Quito, Ecuador
7:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Chile vs. Ecuador, Group A, Quito, Ecuador
_____
Tuesday, July 22
CYCLING
6 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, Montpellier / Mont Ventoux, France
MILB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Triple-A International League: Norfolk at Lehigh Valley
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Philadelphia
TRUTV — Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers OR Milwaukee at Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Geneva
4:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Colombia vs. Bolivia, Group B, Quito, Ecuador
7:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Group B, Quito, Ecuador
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Talons, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at New York
10 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Las Vegas
_____
Wednesday, July 23
CYCLING
7 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Bollene / Valence, France
6 a.m. (Thursday)
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze, France
GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Washington
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers OR Houston at Arizona
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Zurich, Switzerland
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Talons, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix
_____
Thursday, July 24
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
CYCLING
6 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze, France
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Cleveland
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Detroit OR Athletics at Houston
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels OR Athletics at Houston
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Argentina, Group A, Quito, Ecuador
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Indiana
_____
Friday, July 25
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
1 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
5 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The LiUNA! 150, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
10 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
CYCLING
7 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Albertville / La Plagne, France
6 a.m. (Saturday)
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Texas OR Washington at Minnesota
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Cleveland at Kansas City
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco OR Seattle at L.A. Angels
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — TBA
10 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Golden State
_____
Saturday, July 26
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
6 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: Houston Rig Hans vs. Miami 305, LA Riot vs. Detroit Amps, DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Chicago Triplets, Cincinnati
CYCLING
6 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France
8 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France
2:30 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France (Taped)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
10 a.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Denver vs. Utah, Salt Lake City
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder (Middleweights), Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City OR LA. Dodgers at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth, East Rutherford, N.J.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Jagermeister Cup Group Stage: Westchester SC at Detroit City FC, Group D
FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at New York
_____
Sunday, July 27
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
Noon
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: Round 16, London
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
3 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France
2:30 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France (Taped)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
10 a.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco
ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (Statcast)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Final, Basel, Switzerland
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Los Angeles
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Golden State at Connecticut
3 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Chicago
7 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Minnesota
_____
