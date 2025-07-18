Sports on TV for July 21 – 27

Adv19-20 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 21 CYCLING 6 a.m. (Tuesday) PEACOCK — UCI:…

Adv19-20

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 21

CYCLING

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, Montpellier / Mont Ventoux, France

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Chicago Cubs OR Athletics at Texas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Argentina vs. Peru, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Chile vs. Ecuador, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

_____

Tuesday, July 22

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, Montpellier / Mont Ventoux, France

MILB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Triple-A International League: Norfolk at Lehigh Valley

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Philadelphia

TRUTV — Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers OR Milwaukee at Seattle

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Geneva

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Colombia vs. Bolivia, Group B, Quito, Ecuador

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Group B, Quito, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Talons, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at New York

10 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Las Vegas

_____

Wednesday, July 23

CYCLING

7 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Bollene / Valence, France

6 a.m. (Thursday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze, France

GOLF

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Washington

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers OR Houston at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Zurich, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Talons, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix

_____

Thursday, July 24

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze, France

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, First Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Detroit OR Athletics at Houston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Angels OR Athletics at Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Argentina, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Indiana

_____

Friday, July 25

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

1 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The LiUNA! 150, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

CYCLING

7 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Albertville / La Plagne, France

6 a.m. (Saturday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Texas OR Washington at Minnesota

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Cleveland at Kansas City

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco OR Seattle at L.A. Angels

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — TBA

10 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Golden State

_____

Saturday, July 26

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

6 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: Houston Rig Hans vs. Miami 305, LA Riot vs. Detroit Amps, DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Chicago Triplets, Cincinnati

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France

8 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France

2:30 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France (Taped)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

10 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Denver vs. Utah, Salt Lake City

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

3 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder (Middleweights), Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City OR LA. Dodgers at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth, East Rutherford, N.J.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Jagermeister Cup Group Stage: Westchester SC at Detroit City FC, Group D

FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at New York

_____

Sunday, July 27

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Moet & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: Round 16, London

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

1 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey – Race 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Championship Round – Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

3 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France

2:30 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Elysees, France (Taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

10 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf and Country Club, Derbyshire, England

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (Statcast)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Final, Basel, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Los Angeles

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Golden State at Connecticut

3 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Minnesota

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.