Sports on TV for July 14 – 20

Adv12-13 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 14 CYCLING 6:30 a.m. PEACOCK — UCI: The…

Adv12-13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 14

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Ennezat Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, France

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby: From Atlanta

ESPN2 — 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby: From Atlanta (Statcast Edition)

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Houston, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Chicago vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Boston vs. Miami, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Utah vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas

_____

Tuesday, July 15

CYCLING

6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Toulouse, France

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — 2025 MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. New York, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. Memphis, Las Vegas

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Connecticut

_____

Wednesday, July 16

AWARD SHOW

8 p.m.

ABC — The ESPYS Presented by Capital One: From Los Angeles

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Toulouse, France

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Auch / Hautacam, France

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, First Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Orlando vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Washington vs. Utah, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Colorado at Seattle

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Geneva, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze vs. Talons, Salt Lake City

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at New York

_____

Thursday, July 17

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Auch / Hautacam, France

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Loudenvielle / Peyragudes, France

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, First Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Friday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Detroit vs. Miami, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. New York, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Memphis, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Houston vs. Portland, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Boston vs. L.A. Lakers, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Golden State vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Zurich, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Volts, Round Rock, Texas

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Blaze vs. Talons, Salt Lake City

_____

Friday, July 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Toronto, Toronto

5 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 64

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 64

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Loudenvielle / Peyragudes, France

6 a.m. (Saturday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, Pau / Luchon-Superbagneres, France

FLAG FOOTBALL (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

FLAG FOOTBALL (GIRL’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Canton, Ohio

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Utah vs. Carolina, Fairfield, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Houston at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Pittsburgh at Detroit

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Bern, Switzerland

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Volts, Round Rock, Texas

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 WNBA Skills Competition: From Indianapolis

_____

Saturday, July 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Czechia Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Ostrovacice, Czechia

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Toronto, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of Toronto, Toronto

3 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Round 25, Washougal, Wash.

4:30 p.m.

CW — Nascar Xfinity Series: The BetRivers 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FOX — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 64

4 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 64

6 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 64

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, Pau / Luchon-Superbagneres, France

6 a.m. (Sunday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Muret / Carcassonne, France

FLAG FOOTBALL (BOY’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Quarterfinals, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Quarterfinals, Canton, Ohio

FLAG FOOTBALL (GIRL’S)

Noon

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: Quarterfinals, Canton, Ohio

1 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Quarterfinals, Canton, Ohio

GOLF

6 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

7 a.m.

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Boston vs. Denver, Fairfield, Conn.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 318 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New Orleans

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Miami (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Arizona OR Boston at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — International Fixture: U.S. vs. Fiji, Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Hartford at Rhode Island

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Basel, Switzerland

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — 2025 All-Star Game: Team Collier vs. Team Caitlin, Indianapolis

_____

Sunday, July 20

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Toronto, Toronto

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Czechia Grand Prix, Ostrovacice, Czechia

Noon

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Toronto

2 p.m.

TNT — Nascar Cup Series: The Challenge Round 4 – AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

2:30 p.m.

FOX — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

5 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

9 p.m.

FS1 — The Basketball Tournament: TBD, Round of 32

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Noon

CBS — Week 6: Day 2, New York

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: LA Riot vs. Chicago Triplets, Dallas Power vs. Miami 305, DMV Trilogy vs. Detroit Amps, Houston Rig Hands vs. Boston Ball Hogs, Detroit

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Muret / Carcassonne, France

2 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Muret / Carcassonne, France (Taped)

FLAG FOOTBALL (BOY’S)

Noon

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

1 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

5 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

FLAG FOOTBALL (GIRL’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Flag Championships: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

7 a.m.

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The 2025 Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Ireland

6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

NBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Hoffman Estates, Ill. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N. Y. Yankees at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Consolation, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

SAILING

2 p.m.

CBS — SailGP: Event 7 – Day 2, Portsmouth, U.K.

_____

