Sports on TV for July 12 – 13

Saturday, July 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany – Sprint Race, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, German

Noon

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

5 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The SYNK 250 – Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CW — AVP League: Week 5 – Day 2, Los Angeles

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Saint-Meen-le-Grand / Laval Espace Mayenne, France

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Chinon / Chateauroux, France

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

9 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

10 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Noon

CBS — DP World/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The DICK’S Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Stateline, Nev.

5 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Third Round, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Ky.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Run 4 Roses Classic Presented by OhioBasketball.com: TBD, Louisville, Ky.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Run 4 Roses Classic Presented by Athlete.AI: TBD, Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

8 p.m.

FS2 — The Meadowlands Pace: From Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

MILB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — 2025 All-Star Futures Game: American League vs. National League, Atlanta

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, Nashville, Tenn.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR Seattle at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Texas at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Denver, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Memphis vs. Portland, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

3:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville at Inter Miami

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Germany, Group C, Zurich, Switzerland

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Poland vs. Denmark, Group C, Lucerne, Switzerland

5 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN— Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Talons, Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek, Championship, London

TENNIS — Newport-ATP/WTA Semifinals

3 p.m.

ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek, Championship, London (Taped)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: Canada vs. U.S., Pool 8, Arlington, Texas

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Chicago

4 p.m.

CBS — Golden State at Las Vegas

Sunday, July 13

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, German

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Kausala, Finland

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Kausala, Finland

1 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The SYNK 275 – Race 2, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario

3:30 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 3 – Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 3 – Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (In-Season Challenge Alt-Cast)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5: Miami 305 vs. DMV Trilogy, Chicago Triplets vs. Dallas, LA Riot vs. Boston, Houston Rig Hands vs. Detroit Amps, Boston

BOWLING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The Green Bay Open, Green Bay Wis.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, Chinon / Chateauroux, France

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Ennezat Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, France

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

10 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Noon

CBS — DP World/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The DICK’S Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Stateline, Nev.

5 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Final Round, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Boston (1:35 p.m.)

6 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 MLB Draft: Rounds 1-3, Atlanta

MLBN — 2025 MLB Draft: Rounds 1-3, Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Phoenix vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Boston, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Toronto vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs Cleveland, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Washington, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. L.A. Clippers, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. Utah, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TBS — FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Final, East Rutherford, N.J.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Loudoun United at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Cavalry at Vancouver

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: England vs. Wales, Group D, St. Gallen, Switzerland

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. France, Group D, Basel, Switzerland

4:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Bolivia vs. Paraguay, Group B, Quito, Ecuador

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Brazil vs. Venezuela, Group B, Quito, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Talons, Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London

TENNIS — Newport-ATP/WTA Finals

3 p.m.

ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)

4:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Hamburg-WTA & Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Hamburg-WTA & Iasi-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: China vs. U.S., Pool 8, Arlington, Texas

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Indiana

