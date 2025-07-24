Sports on TV for Friday, July 25

(All times Eastern)
Friday, July 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:05 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Essendon
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
1 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
3:05 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
4:10 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The LiUNA! 150, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
10 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
CYCLING
7 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Albertville / La Plagne, France
6 a.m. (Saturday)
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England
Noon
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Southeast Regional: TBD, Championship, Warner Robins, Ga.
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball New England Regional: TBD, Championship, Bristol, Conn.
1:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Central Regional: TBD, Championship, Whitestown, Ind.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Southwest Regional: TBD, Championship, Waco, Texas
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Northwest Regional: TBD, Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball Mid-Atlantic Regional: TBD, Championship, Bristol, Conn.
8:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball West Regional: TBD, Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Texas (8:05 p.m.) OR Washington at Minnesota (8:10 p.m.)
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Cleveland at Kansas City
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — International Union: Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, East Melbourne, Australia
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
1:10 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group B, Quito, Ecuador
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Semifinals
Noon
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at New York
10 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Golden State
YOUTH SOCCER
5 p.m.
ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-13 Girls Finals, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-13 Boys Finals, Orlando, Fla.
