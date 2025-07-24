Sports on TV for Friday, July 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:05 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:05 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Essendon

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

1 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

3:05 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

4:10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The LiUNA! 150, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

CYCLING

7 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Albertville / La Plagne, France

6 a.m. (Saturday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Nantua / Pontarlier, France

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire, England

Noon

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Southeast Regional: TBD, Championship, Warner Robins, Ga.

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball New England Regional: TBD, Championship, Bristol, Conn.

1:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Central Regional: TBD, Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Southwest Regional: TBD, Championship, Waco, Texas

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Northwest Regional: TBD, Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball Mid-Atlantic Regional: TBD, Championship, Bristol, Conn.

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball West Regional: TBD, Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Texas (8:05 p.m.) OR Washington at Minnesota (8:10 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Cleveland at Kansas City

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — International Union: Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, East Melbourne, Australia

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

1:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group B, Quito, Ecuador

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Semifinals

Noon

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at New York

10 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Golden State

YOUTH SOCCER

5 p.m.

ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-13 Girls Finals, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships: TBD, U-13 Boys Finals, Orlando, Fla.

_____

