Sports on TV for Friday, July 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 11 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 11 p.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Western

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Greater Western Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Richmond

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP League: Week 5 – Day 1, Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — HBCU Swingman Classic: National League vs. American League, Atlanta

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, Saint-Malo / Mur-de-Bretagne Guerlédan, France

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Saint-Meen-le-Grand / Laval Espace Mayenne, France

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

10 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

11 a.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The DICK’S Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World/PGA Tour: The ISCO Championship, Second Round, Hurstbourne Country Club, Louisville, Ky.

8 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Stateline, Nev. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: New York vs. Boston, Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Seattle at Detroit

9:35 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Arizona at L.A. Angels

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego (9:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Boston, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Utah vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Washington vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Houston, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Portland vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

3:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Wrexham AFC at Melbourne Victory

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Orange County at Monterey Bay

10:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Club America at Juarez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Spain, Group B, Bern, Switzerland

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Portugal vs. Belgium, Group B, Sion, Switzerland

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — Conmebol Copa America Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Uruguay, Group A, Quito, Ecuador

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Talons, Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at Seattle

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.