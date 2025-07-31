Sports on TV for Friday, August 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, August 1 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

7 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP League: Week 7 – Day 1, Austin, Texas

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL World Tournament Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights – Finals, Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Washington

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Houston at Boston

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay (7:35 p.m.) OR San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (10:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — International Union: Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, Sydney

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

10:10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Gold Coast

12:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Tigres UANL at San Diego FC, Phase One

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Conmebol Copa America: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Third-Place Match, Quito, Ecuador

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Seattle

