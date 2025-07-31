Sports on TV for Friday, August 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Hawthorn at Adelaide
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
7 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Atlas 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP League: Week 7 – Day 1, Austin, Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Mid Glamorgan, Wales
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Ogden Golf & Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL World Tournament Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights – Finals, Atlantic City, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
6:45 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Milwaukee at Washington
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Houston at Boston
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay (7:35 p.m.) OR San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle (10:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 a.m. (Saturday)
CBSSN — International Union: Australia vs. British & Irish Lions, Sydney
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
10:10 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Gold Coast
12:10 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Tigres UANL at San Diego FC, Phase One
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Conmebol Copa America: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Third-Place Match, Quito, Ecuador
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Seattle
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.