Sports on TV for August 4 – 10

Monday, August 4
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, New England Region, Bristol, Conn.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southeast Region, Warner Robins, Ga.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Metro Region, Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Southwest Region, Waco, Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Great Lakes Region, Whitestown, Ind.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, West Region, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
Tuesday, August 5
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
TRUTV — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Leon at Columbus, Phase One
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at New York
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Los Angeles
Wednesday, August 6
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Atlanta
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Golden State
Thursday, August 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, First Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Baltimore
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Charlotte FC, Phase One
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Chicago
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Phoenix
Friday, August 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Second Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Noon
FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Houston at N.Y. Yankees
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Carolina
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Puebla at Tigres UANL
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — New York at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Seattle at Las Vegas
Saturday, August 9
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
3 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Cup Series: The Mission 200 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT: IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBS — Week 9: Houston Rig Hands vs. Miami 305, Boston Ball Hogs vs. LA Riot, DMV Trilogy vs. Dallas Power, Chicago Triplets vs. Detroit, Los Angeles
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Third Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
1 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — The $750,000 Sword Dancer: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Philadelphia vs. New York, Boston
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Baltimore
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Houston at Minnesota
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Green Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Diego at Kansas City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NWSL: Washington at NJ/NY
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Louisville at Orlando
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL — Angel City at San Diego
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBS — Chicago at Indiana
Sunday, August 10
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — NTT: IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Yokohama Tire Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore. (Taped)
GYMNASTICS
Noon
NBC — The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships: From New Orleans
HOSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at L.A. Galaxy
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Bay FC at Chicago
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Seattle at Portland
WNBA BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at New York
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Dallas
6 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Phoenix
9 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Las Vegas
