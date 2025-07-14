Sports betting roundup: Wimbledon favorite Iga Swiatek delivers for bettors in women’s final

Iga Swiatek took in a big share of the money and delivered a big win in the Wimbledon final. Swiatek…

Iga Swiatek took in a big share of the money and delivered a big win in the Wimbledon final.

Swiatek won her first title at the All England Club on Saturday by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the women’s final.

In the men’s final on Sunday, Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Trends of the Week

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, Swiatek (-275) was a big favorite in the final. She took in 37% of the bets and 57% of the money. Going into the tournament, Swiatek was +700. She was +350 before the quarterfinals and +190 before the semifinals.

In the men’s field, both Sinner and Alcaraz were -110. But 56% of bets and 58% of money came in on Alcaraz. In the futures market, 51% of the money was on Alcaraz.

In the WNBA, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever routed the Dallas Wings 102-83. Indiana was a 10.5-point favorite and took in 70% of the money. Clark’s over 17.5 points prop was the most bet of the day. She finished with 14 points.

Upsets of the Week

Going into Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates had lost eight games in a row, and the Minnesota Twins were -190 on the moneyline with 90% of the money coming in on them. Pittsburgh was able to snap its streak with a 2-1 win thanks to a run in the top of the ninth.

Chris Gotterup (+10000) won the Scottish Open for his first career PGA Tour victory. He finished at 15 under, which was good for a two-shot win over two players, including Rory McIlroy. He took in only 0.1% of the money in pre-tournament outright winner betting.

Coming Up

Monday night is the MLB Home Run Derby. As of Monday morning, Cal Raleigh has the best odds to win at +275.

Behind him are Oneil Cruz (+350), James Wood (+400), Matt Olson (+800), Brent Rooker (+850), Byron Buxton (+900), Junior Caminero (+1000) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (+1400).

The most money (26%) is on Wood.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.