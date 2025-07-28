Sports betting roundup: Action on the baseball field picks up as MLB trade deadline approaches

As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, the action is picking up. On the soccer field, England beat Spain…

As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, the action is picking up.

On the soccer field, England beat Spain in a penalty shootout to win the Women’s European Championship on Sunday.

Trends of the Week

On Sunday Night Baseball, the New York Mets completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 5-3 victory. At the BetMGM online sportsbook, 73% of the money was on the Mets (-125). In addition, the most bet player to hit a home run was Juan Soto (+425), and he homered in the seventh inning.

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be the World Series favorite (+230) and are taking in the most money (25%). In the American League, the Detroit Tigers are the favorites to win the AL pennant at +350 and are taking in 20% of the money. Detroit is +850 to win the World Series.

Upsets of the Week

The Toronto Blue Jays were the most bet team on Sunday, both in terms of bets and money, at +100 against the Tigers. Detroit ended up routing Toronto 10-4. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Blue Jays. Even with the loss Sunday, Toronto has won eight of its last 10 games.

England defeated Spain on penalty kicks to win Euro 2025 after the game finished 1-1. Going into the match, a draw was +270, with only 14% of the bets and 10% of the money on that outcome. England was +360 to win the game, while Spain was -130.

On the PGA Tour, Kurt Kitayama won the 3M Open in Minnesota. He finished at 23 under, good for a one-shot victory. It was his second win on the PGA Tour. Kitayama was +4000 going into the event and took in just 1.4% of the bets and 1.3% of the money in pre-tournament outright winner betting.

Coming Up

College football is right around the corner and Texas is the favorite with odds at +500. The Longhorns are followed by Ohio State at +525, Georgia and Penn State at +700, and Oregon and Clemson at +900.

