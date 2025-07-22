MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -138 Baltimore +118 at TORONTO -124 N.Y Yankees +106 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-138
|Baltimore
|+118
|at TORONTO
|-124
|N.Y Yankees
|+106
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Athletics
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-136
|at WASHINGTON
|+116
|San Francisco
|-116
|at ATLANTA
|-102
|St. Louis
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+136
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-142
|at PITTSBURGH
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|Boston
|+166
|at N.Y METS
|-174
|LA Angels
|+146
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|Houston
|-126
|at ARIZONA
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|-230
|Minnesota
|+190
