Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 22, 2025, 12:13 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -138 Baltimore +118
at TORONTO -124 N.Y Yankees +106
at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at TEXAS OFF Athletics OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego OFF at MIAMI OFF
Cincinnati -136 at WASHINGTON +116
San Francisco -116 at ATLANTA -102
St. Louis -162 at COLORADO +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -142 at PITTSBURGH +120
at PHILADELPHIA -198 Boston +166
at N.Y METS -174 LA Angels +146
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Kansas City OFF
at SEATTLE -124 Milwaukee +106
Houston -126 at ARIZONA +108
at LA DODGERS -230 Minnesota +190

