MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -138 Baltimore +118 at TORONTO -124 N.Y Yankees +106 at…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -138 Baltimore +118 at TORONTO -124 N.Y Yankees +106 at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at TEXAS OFF Athletics OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego OFF at MIAMI OFF Cincinnati -136 at WASHINGTON +116 San Francisco -116 at ATLANTA -102 St. Louis -162 at COLORADO +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -142 at PITTSBURGH +120 at PHILADELPHIA -198 Boston +166 at N.Y METS -174 LA Angels +146 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Kansas City OFF at SEATTLE -124 Milwaukee +106 Houston -126 at ARIZONA +108 at LA DODGERS -230 Minnesota +190

