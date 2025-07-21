Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 21, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -136 Baltimore +116
N.Y Yankees -120 at TORONTO +102
at TAMPA BAY -205 Chicago White Sox +172
at TEXAS -154 Athletics +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -134 San Diego +114
Cincinnati -134 at WASHINGTON +114
at ATLANTA -134 San Francisco +116
St. Louis -144 at COLORADO +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -122 Detroit +104
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Boston +168
at N.Y METS -196 LA Angels +164
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Kansas City +120
Milwaukee -118 at SEATTLE +100
at ARIZONA -146 Houston +124
at LA DODGERS -220 Minnesota +184

