MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -136 Baltimore +116 N.Y Yankees -120 at TORONTO +102 at…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Baltimore
|+116
|N.Y Yankees
|-120
|at TORONTO
|+102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-205
|Chicago White Sox
|+172
|at TEXAS
|-154
|Athletics
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-134
|San Diego
|+114
|Cincinnati
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-134
|San Francisco
|+116
|St. Louis
|-144
|at COLORADO
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-122
|Detroit
|+104
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-200
|Boston
|+168
|at N.Y METS
|-196
|LA Angels
|+164
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Kansas City
|+120
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|+100
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|Houston
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-220
|Minnesota
|+184
