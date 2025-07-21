MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -136 Baltimore +116 N.Y Yankees -120 at TORONTO +102 at…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -136 Baltimore +116 N.Y Yankees -120 at TORONTO +102 at TAMPA BAY -205 Chicago White Sox +172 at TEXAS -154 Athletics +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -134 San Diego +114 Cincinnati -134 at WASHINGTON +114 at ATLANTA -134 San Francisco +116 St. Louis -144 at COLORADO +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -122 Detroit +104 at PHILADELPHIA -200 Boston +168 at N.Y METS -196 LA Angels +164 at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Kansas City +120 Milwaukee -118 at SEATTLE +100 at ARIZONA -146 Houston +124 at LA DODGERS -220 Minnesota +184

