Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 13, 2025, 11:41 AM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +102
Seattle OFF at DETROIT OFF
at HOUSTON -136 Texas +116
Cleveland -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114
Toronto -126 at ATHLETICS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -245 Colorado +200
at MILWAUKEE -245 Washington +200
at ST. LOUIS -162 Atlanta +136
LA Dodgers -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120
Philadelphia -130 at SAN DIEGO +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -126 Miami +108
at N.Y YANKEES -132 Chicago Cubs +112
N.Y Mets -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
at MINNESOTA -144 Pittsburgh +122
Arizona -120 at LA ANGELS +102

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

