MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +102 Seattle OFF at DETROIT OFF at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Seattle
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-136
|Texas
|+116
|Cleveland
|-134
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+114
|Toronto
|-126
|at ATHLETICS
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-245
|Colorado
|+200
|at MILWAUKEE
|-245
|Washington
|+200
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|Atlanta
|+136
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+120
|Philadelphia
|-130
|at SAN DIEGO
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-132
|Chicago Cubs
|+112
|N.Y Mets
|-118
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|Pittsburgh
|+122
|Arizona
|-120
|at LA ANGELS
|+102
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
