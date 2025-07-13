MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +102 Seattle OFF at DETROIT OFF at…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +102 Seattle OFF at DETROIT OFF at HOUSTON -136 Texas +116 Cleveland -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114 Toronto -126 at ATHLETICS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -245 Colorado +200 at MILWAUKEE -245 Washington +200 at ST. LOUIS -162 Atlanta +136 LA Dodgers -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120 Philadelphia -130 at SAN DIEGO +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -126 Miami +108 at N.Y YANKEES -132 Chicago Cubs +112 N.Y Mets -118 at KANSAS CITY +100 at MINNESOTA -144 Pittsburgh +122 Arizona -120 at LA ANGELS +102

