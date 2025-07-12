MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay +106 Seattle -112 at DETROIT -104 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Tampa Bay
|+106
|Seattle
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|at HOUSTON
|-132
|Texas
|+112
|Cleveland
|-138
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+118
|Toronto
|-142
|at ATHLETICS
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-235
|Colorado
|+194
|at MILWAUKEE
|-220
|Washington
|+184
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+120
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Chicago Cubs
|+108
|N.Y Mets
|-142
|at KANSAS CITY
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|Pittsburgh
|+122
|at LA ANGELS
|-124
|Arizona
|+106
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
