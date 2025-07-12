Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 12, 2025, 10:41 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay +106
Seattle -112 at DETROIT -104
at HOUSTON -132 Texas +112
Cleveland -138 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +118
Toronto -142 at ATHLETICS +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -235 Colorado +194
at MILWAUKEE -220 Washington +184
at ST. LOUIS OFF Atlanta OFF
LA Dodgers -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120
Philadelphia -120 at SAN DIEGO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -126 Miami +108
at N.Y YANKEES -126 Chicago Cubs +108
N.Y Mets -142 at KANSAS CITY +120
at MINNESOTA -144 Pittsburgh +122
at LA ANGELS -124 Arizona +106

