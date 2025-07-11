MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -118 at DETROIT +100 Cleveland -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-118
|at DETROIT
|+100
|Cleveland
|-154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+130
|at BOSTON
|-190
|Tampa Bay
|+160
|Texas
|-120
|at HOUSTON
|+102
|Toronto
|-142
|at ATHLETICS
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+120
|at MILWAUKEE
|-205
|Washington
|+172
|at CINCINNATI
|-235
|Colorado
|+194
|Philadelphia
|-154
|at SAN DIEGO
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-164
|Chicago Cubs
|+138
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|Pittsburgh
|+122
|at BALTIMORE
|-168
|Miami
|+142
|N.Y Mets
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|Arizona
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.