Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 11, 2025, 11:41 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -118 at DETROIT +100
Cleveland -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130
at BOSTON -190 Tampa Bay +160
Texas -120 at HOUSTON +102
Toronto -142 at ATHLETICS +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
LA Dodgers -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120
at MILWAUKEE -205 Washington +172
at CINCINNATI -235 Colorado +194
Philadelphia -154 at SAN DIEGO +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -164 Chicago Cubs +138
at MINNESOTA -144 Pittsburgh +122
at BALTIMORE -168 Miami +142
N.Y Mets -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
Arizona OFF at LA ANGELS OFF

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

