MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -118 at DETROIT +100 Cleveland -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -118 at DETROIT +100 Cleveland -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130 at BOSTON -190 Tampa Bay +160 Texas -120 at HOUSTON +102 Toronto -142 at ATHLETICS +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -118 at ST. LOUIS +100 LA Dodgers -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120 at MILWAUKEE -205 Washington +172 at CINCINNATI -235 Colorado +194 Philadelphia -154 at SAN DIEGO +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -164 Chicago Cubs +138 at MINNESOTA -144 Pittsburgh +122 at BALTIMORE -168 Miami +142 N.Y Mets -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 Arizona OFF at LA ANGELS OFF

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.