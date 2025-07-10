MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 Tampa Bay -110 at BOSTON -106…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-110
|at BOSTON
|-106
|Cleveland
|-134
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+114
|Texas
|-118
|at LA ANGELS
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-188
|Miami
|+158
|at ST. LOUIS
|-134
|Washington
|+114
|Arizona
|-122
|at SAN DIEGO
|+104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-136
|at BALTIMORE
|+116
|Chicago Cubs
|-122
|at MINNESOTA
|+104
|N.Y Mets
|-136
|at BALTIMORE
|+116
|Atlanta
|-158
|at ATHLETICS
|+134
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.