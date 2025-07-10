MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 Tampa Bay -110 at BOSTON -106…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 Tampa Bay -110 at BOSTON -106 Cleveland -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114 Texas -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -188 Miami +158 at ST. LOUIS -134 Washington +114 Arizona -122 at SAN DIEGO +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -136 at BALTIMORE +116 Chicago Cubs -122 at MINNESOTA +104 N.Y Mets -136 at BALTIMORE +116 Atlanta -158 at ATHLETICS +134

