Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 10, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102
Tampa Bay -110 at BOSTON -106
Cleveland -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114
Texas -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -188 Miami +158
at ST. LOUIS -134 Washington +114
Arizona -122 at SAN DIEGO +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -136 at BALTIMORE +116
Chicago Cubs -122 at MINNESOTA +104
Atlanta -158 at ATHLETICS +134

