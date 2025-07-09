MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+102
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-134
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+114
|Texas
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-172
|Miami
|+144
|at ST. LOUIS
|-138
|Washington
|+118
|Arizona
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-136
|at BALTIMORE
|+116
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-164
|at ATHLETICS
|+138
