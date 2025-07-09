MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF Cleveland -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114 Texas -122 at LA ANGELS +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -172 Miami +144 at ST. LOUIS -138 Washington +118 Arizona -120 at SAN DIEGO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -136 at BALTIMORE +116 Chicago Cubs OFF at MINNESOTA OFF N.Y Mets -136 at BALTIMORE +116 Atlanta -164 at ATHLETICS +138

