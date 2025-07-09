Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 9, 2025, 8:26 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Cleveland -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114
Texas -122 at LA ANGELS +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -172 Miami +144
at ST. LOUIS -138 Washington +118
Arizona -120 at SAN DIEGO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -136 at BALTIMORE +116
Chicago Cubs OFF at MINNESOTA OFF
Atlanta -164 at ATHLETICS +138

