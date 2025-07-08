MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -148 Tampa Bay +126 Toronto -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-148
|Tampa Bay
|+126
|Toronto
|-148
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+126
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-144
|Seattle
|+122
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|Cleveland
|+126
|Texas
|-126
|at LA ANGELS
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at MILWAUKEE
|+132
|Philadelphia
|-132
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+112
|at CINCINNATI
|-148
|Miami
|+126
|Washington
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|Arizona
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-148
|at BALTIMORE
|+126
|at BOSTON
|-295
|Colorado
|+240
|at KANSAS CITY
|-198
|Pittsburgh
|+166
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
|Atlanta
|-136
|at ATHLETICS
|+116
