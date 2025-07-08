Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 8, 2025, 7:56 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -148 Tampa Bay +126
Toronto -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +126
at N.Y YANKEES -144 Seattle +122
at HOUSTON -148 Cleveland +126
Texas -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -156 at MILWAUKEE +132
Philadelphia -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +112
at CINCINNATI -148 Miami +126
Washington -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
at SAN DIEGO -142 Arizona +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -148 at BALTIMORE +126
at BOSTON -295 Colorado +240
at KANSAS CITY -198 Pittsburgh +166
Chicago Cubs -112 at MINNESOTA -104
Atlanta -136 at ATHLETICS +116

