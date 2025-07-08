MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -148 Tampa Bay +126 Toronto -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -148 Tampa Bay +126 Toronto -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +126 at N.Y YANKEES -144 Seattle +122 at HOUSTON -148 Cleveland +126 Texas -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -156 at MILWAUKEE +132 Philadelphia -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +112 at CINCINNATI -148 Miami +126 Washington -118 at ST. LOUIS +100 at SAN DIEGO -142 Arizona +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -148 at BALTIMORE +126 at BOSTON -295 Colorado +240 at KANSAS CITY -198 Pittsburgh +166 Chicago Cubs -112 at MINNESOTA -104 Atlanta -136 at ATHLETICS +116

