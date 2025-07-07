MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -136 at DETROIT +116 Toronto -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -136 at DETROIT +116 Toronto -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +154 at HOUSTON -162 Cleveland +136 Texas -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -142 Miami +120 LA Dodgers -144 at MILWAUKEE +122 at SAN DIEGO -134 Arizona +116 Philadelphia -136 at SAN FRANCISCO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -240 Colorado +198 at KANSAS CITY -154 Pittsburgh +130

