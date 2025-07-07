MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -136 at DETROIT +116 Toronto -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-136
|at DETROIT
|+116
|Toronto
|-184
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+154
|at HOUSTON
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|Texas
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-144
|at MILWAUKEE
|+122
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|Arizona
|+116
|Philadelphia
|-136
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|at KANSAS CITY
|-154
|Pittsburgh
|+130
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.