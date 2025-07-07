Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 7, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -136 at DETROIT +116
Toronto -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +154
at HOUSTON -162 Cleveland +136
Texas -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -142 Miami +120
LA Dodgers -144 at MILWAUKEE +122
at SAN DIEGO -134 Arizona +116
Philadelphia -136 at SAN FRANCISCO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -240 Colorado +198
at KANSAS CITY -154 Pittsburgh +130

