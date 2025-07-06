MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF Toronto -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Toronto
|-184
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+154
|at HOUSTON
|-156
|Cleveland
|+132
|Texas
|-142
|at LA ANGELS
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-142
|Miami
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-144
|at MILWAUKEE
|+122
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at KANSAS CITY
|-156
|Pittsburgh
|+132
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.