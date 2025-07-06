Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 6, 2025, 6:41 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Toronto -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +154
at HOUSTON -156 Cleveland +132
Texas -142 at LA ANGELS +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -142 Miami +120
LA Dodgers -144 at MILWAUKEE +122
at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Philadelphia OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -200 Colorado +168
at KANSAS CITY -156 Pittsburgh +132

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

