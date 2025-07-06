MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF Toronto -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF Toronto -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +154 at HOUSTON -156 Cleveland +132 Texas -142 at LA ANGELS +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -142 Miami +120 LA Dodgers -144 at MILWAUKEE +122 at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Philadelphia OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -200 Colorado +168 at KANSAS CITY -156 Pittsburgh +132

