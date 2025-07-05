Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 5, 2025, 10:56 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -184 LA Angels +154
Detroit -205 at CLEVELAND +172
Tampa Bay -120 at MINNESOTA +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -230 Cincinnati +190
Milwaukee -122 at MIAMI +104
at CHICAGO CUBS -198 St. Louis +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -158 Baltimore +134
at WASHINGTON OFF Boston OFF
at N.Y METS OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at COLORADO -146 Chicago White Sox +124
at LA DODGERS OFF Houston OFF
at SEATTLE -172 Pittsburgh +144
at ARIZONA -130 Kansas City +110
at SAN DIEGO OFF Texas OFF
San Francisco -118 at ATHLETICS +100

