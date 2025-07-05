MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -184 LA Angels +154 Detroit -205 at CLEVELAND +172 Tampa…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-184
|LA Angels
|+154
|Detroit
|-205
|at CLEVELAND
|+172
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at MINNESOTA
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-230
|Cincinnati
|+190
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at MIAMI
|+104
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-198
|St. Louis
|+166
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-158
|Baltimore
|+134
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-146
|Chicago White Sox
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-172
|Pittsburgh
|+144
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Kansas City
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-118
|at ATHLETICS
|+100
