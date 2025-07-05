MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -184 LA Angels +154 Detroit -205 at CLEVELAND +172 Tampa…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -184 LA Angels +154 Detroit -205 at CLEVELAND +172 Tampa Bay -120 at MINNESOTA +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -230 Cincinnati +190 Milwaukee -122 at MIAMI +104 at CHICAGO CUBS -198 St. Louis +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -158 Baltimore +134 at WASHINGTON OFF Boston OFF at N.Y METS OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at COLORADO -146 Chicago White Sox +124 at LA DODGERS OFF Houston OFF at SEATTLE -172 Pittsburgh +144 at ARIZONA -130 Kansas City +110 at SAN DIEGO OFF Texas OFF San Francisco -118 at ATHLETICS +100

