MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -116 at MINNESOTA -102 at TORONTO -162 LA Angels +136…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|at TORONTO
|-162
|LA Angels
|+136
|Detroit
|-110
|at CLEVELAND
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+136
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-162
|St. Louis
|+136
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at MIAMI
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-116
|at WASHINGTON
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-112
|at N.Y METS
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|Texas
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
|at ATLANTA
|-174
|Baltimore
|+146
|Chicago White Sox
|-122
|at COLORADO
|+104
|at LA DODGERS
|-174
|Houston
|+146
|Kansas City
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-106
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
