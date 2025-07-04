MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -116 at MINNESOTA -102 at TORONTO -162 LA Angels +136…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -116 at MINNESOTA -102 at TORONTO -162 LA Angels +136 Detroit -110 at CLEVELAND -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -162 Cincinnati +136 at CHICAGO CUBS -162 St. Louis +136 Milwaukee -118 at MIAMI +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -116 at WASHINGTON -102 N.Y Yankees -112 at N.Y METS -104 at SEATTLE OFF Pittsburgh OFF Texas -118 at SAN DIEGO +100 at ATLANTA -174 Baltimore +146 Chicago White Sox -122 at COLORADO +104 at LA DODGERS -174 Houston +146 Kansas City -110 at ARIZONA -106 San Francisco OFF at ATHLETICS OFF

