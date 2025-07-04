Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 4, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -116 at MINNESOTA -102
at TORONTO -162 LA Angels +136
Detroit -110 at CLEVELAND -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -162 Cincinnati +136
at CHICAGO CUBS -162 St. Louis +136
Milwaukee -118 at MIAMI +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -116 at WASHINGTON -102
N.Y Yankees -112 at N.Y METS -104
at SEATTLE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
Texas -118 at SAN DIEGO +100
at ATLANTA -174 Baltimore +146
Chicago White Sox -122 at COLORADO +104
at LA DODGERS -174 Houston +146
Kansas City -110 at ARIZONA -106
San Francisco OFF at ATHLETICS OFF

