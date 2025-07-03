Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 3, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +106
at SEATTLE -158 Kansas City +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -158 Milwaukee +134
San Francisco -112 at ARIZONA -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -120 at MIAMI +102
Houston -270 at COLORADO +220
Detroit -162 at WASHINGTON +136
at ATLANTA -138 LA Angels +118
at CHICAGO CUBS -156 Cleveland +132
at LA DODGERS -295 Chicago White Sox +240

