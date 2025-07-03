MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +106 at SEATTLE -158 Kansas City +134…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +106 at SEATTLE -158 Kansas City +134

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -158 Milwaukee +134 San Francisco -112 at ARIZONA -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -120 at MIAMI +102 Houston -270 at COLORADO +220 Detroit -162 at WASHINGTON +136 at ATLANTA -138 LA Angels +118 at CHICAGO CUBS -156 Cleveland +132 at LA DODGERS -295 Chicago White Sox +240

